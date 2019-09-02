PENDLETON — As part of the preparation for Pendleton Round-Up, the Dirt Dabblers Garden Club will conduct a garden cleanup effort.
People interested in helping out are invited to join them Wednesday at 9 a.m. in front of the Vert Auditorium, 480 S.W. Dorion Ave., Pendleton. After finishing up there, they will clean up the rose garden area at Roy Raley Park.
Those planning to help need to bring their own tools and water. For more information, contact Sue Stefancik at slafleur53@aol.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.