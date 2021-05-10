PENDLETON — The Dirt Dabblers Garden Club is planning a pruning and cleanup effort at the Rose Garden at Vert Auditorium.
The event is Wednesday, May 12, beginning at 9:30 a.m. at 480 S.W. Dorion Ave., Pendleton. People are invited to grab some tools and spend the morning digging in the dirt.
For more information, contact Sue Stefancik at slafleur53@aol.com. To learn more about the garden club, visit www.facebook.com/groups/2357905024432292.
