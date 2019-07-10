PENDLETON — The Dirt Dabblers Garden Club will visit three area gardens during its annual tour.
The event is Monday beginning at 9:30 a.m. People are invited to meet at the Vert Auditorium, 345 S.W. Fourth St., Pendleton, and carpool from there to the locations. Participants are encouraged to dress accordingly — a prize will be awarded for the best garden hat. In addition, people are encouraged to bring a sack lunch and drink and enjoy conversation afterwards.
For more about the tour or garden club activities, contact Sue Stefancik at slafleur53@aol.com or 541-443-2334.
