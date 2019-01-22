HERMISTON — The artwork of Denisia Leon is featured during the month of January at the Hermiston Public Library.
While attending Oregon State University, the 2014 Hermiston High School graduate fell in love with printmaking. She created a “zodiac series” by carving out the signs on a piece of linoleum and then using a press to print them. Most of the small prints featured in the exhibit are a result of Leon’s senior show.
“My goal is to make art that I love and will always be proud of,” she said.
The library is open Monday through Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Friday/Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. It’s located at 235 E. Gladys Ave. For more information, call 541-567-2882 or visit www.hermistonlibrary.us.
