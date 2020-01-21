PENDLETON — An amazing tournament is planned at Oregon Grain Growers Brand Distillery.
The Ms. Pac-Man Tournament is Saturday from noon-9 p.m. at 511 S.E. Court Ave., Pendleton. With both adult and children’s divisions, people of all ages have a chance to win prizes. Also, food and drink specials are offered all day.
For more information, call 541-276-0070 or search www.facebook.com/oregongrain.
