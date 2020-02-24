PENDLETON — Oregon Grain Growers Brand Distillery is tipping its hat to area cancer patients.
It’s hosting a Wig Out party Thursday from noon to 9 p.m. at 511 S.E. Court Ave., Pendleton. Those sporting a wig will receive a discount. Also, food and drink specials are offered all evening. A donation of 10% of all sales will be presented to the Kick'n Cancer New Beginnings Spirit Program, which provides support to local cancer survivors.
For more information, call 541-276-0070 or search www.facebook.com/oregongrain.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.