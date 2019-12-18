PENDLETON — Oregon Grain Growers Brand Distillery is welcoming St. Nick for a last chance to plead your naughty-nice case.
Breakfast with Santa is Sunday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 511 S.E. Court Ave., Pendleton. Santa and Mrs. Claus will be on hand for photo ops. Also, Christmas movies will be on all day long. Food and drink specials are available.
For more information, call 541-276-0070 or search Facebook.
