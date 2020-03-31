HERMISTON — Following a successful initial checkout process, the Hermiston School District will offer a second student Chromebook checkout opportunity for district families without a device in the home.
In coordination with building principals, Hermiston School District IT staff members checked out over 500 Chromebook devices during the initial checkout on Monday afternoon.
On Thursday, from 3-7 p.m. in the district main offices, staff will be on hand to check out one device per household. The Chromebooks enable students better access to supplemental learning resources on the district’s website, www.hermiston.k12.or.us, and the iReady platform.
In accordance with the governor’s directive on social distancing, the district asks walkers to observe the 6-foot social distancing guideline. If families drive to the district office, they are asked to wait in the car. A district staff member will be out to greet visitors and invite the next family in for the checkout process.
“We had an overwhelming response from district families needing a device, and we realize that we did not meet the needs of all families,” said Superintendent Dr. Tricia Mooney. “To accommodate our families and observe different work schedules, we are proud to offer another opportunity to check out a device.”
For more information, contact the district via homeprogram@hermistonsd.org.
