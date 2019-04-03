The Hermiston School District and Milton-Freewater Unified School District both recently announced kindergarten registration.
Parents in the Hermiston district can register their children for the 2019-20 school year online from April 8 through April 22. Students must be five years old by Sept. 1 2019, to register. Those without computer access can go to the district office Thursday, April 18, from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. to register. For more information, visit www.hermiston.k12.or.us/apps/pages/enrollment.
In Milton-Freewater, parents can register kindergarten students Thursday, April 11 from 4:30-6 p.m. at Gib Olinger Elementary School, 1011 S. Mill St. For more information, contact Kari Ferguson at 541-938-8700 or kari.ferguson@miltfree.k12.or.us.
In both districts, parents need to bring their child’s birth records, proof of residence (address proof can be a bill or driver’s license) and immunization records.
