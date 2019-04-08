HERMISTON — A local screening of “Project 22” is being coordinated by the Umatilla County Veteran Services.
Directed by Daniel J. Egbert and Matthew David King, the documentary tells the story of two combat veterans as they ride motorcycles to across the nation to raise awareness about the high suicide rate among veterans — an average of 22 each day. During the 6,500-mile journey, interviews are conducted with leading researchers, mental health clinicians and educators who specialize in traumatic brain injury and post traumatic stress disorder, as well as, a leading expert in warrior culture and combat stress.
The free event is Wednesday from 6:30-8:30 p.m. in the auditorium at Hermiston High School, 600 S. First St. Everyone is welcome to attend.
For more information, contact 541-278-5482, 541-667-3125, sunshine.mason@umatillacounty.net or visit www.facebook.com/project22vets.
