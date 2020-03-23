UMATILLA COUNTY — Domestic Violence Services encourages people in crisis due to domestic and sexual violence to continue to call its 24-hour crisis line (800-833-1161) during the current situation with COVID-19.
Domestic Violence Services has served Umatilla and Morrow counties for more than 40 years. Its mission is to provide help to all victims and survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, dating violence and stalking.
Executive director Kathryn Chaney sent a written statement regarding operating procedures during this time. Clients seeking services will receive basic screening related to COVID-19. For clients at the organization's advocacy centers and shelters, a social distancing plan has been implemented to protect the health of staff and clients.
Also, clients are encouraged to wash their hands frequently and to monitor their health. If clients are feeling ill, they are asked to contact their doctor. If someone is diagnosed with COVID-19, alternatives to shelter may be explored.
As of March 17, visitors are not allowed at DVS sites. Community partners who are collaborating on behalf of a survivor should call the agency’s administrative number in Pendleton (541-276-3322) or the advocacy center in Hermiston (541-567-0424) to discuss options.
The current restrictions will continue until Domestic Violence Services receives information from the Oregon Health Authority that the situation is sufficiently improved to resume normal operations. For more information, contact 541-276-3322, 541-567-0424, administrator@dvs-or.org or visit www.dvs-or.org.
