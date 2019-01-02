People looking for volunteer opportunities might consider Domestic Violence Services.
Assistance is needed with a variety of tasks and time commitments. People can help with everything from light housekeeping in the offices and yard beautification or repair projects to assisting with children’s activities and leading a supply drive or helping with outreach at community events. In addition, help is needed with the crisis line. Free training is available.
A nonprofit organization, Domestic Violence Services has served Umatilla and Morrow counties for more than 40 years. In addition to shelters in Pendleton and Hermiston, it maintains a 24-hour crisis line (800-833-1161) and provides support services and advocacy activities for victims of domestic violence or sexual assault. There are offices in Pendleton, Hermiston, Milton-Freewater, Boardman and Heppner.
For more information, contact volunteer@dvs-or.org, 541-276-3322 or visit www.dvs-or.org.
