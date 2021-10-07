PENDLETON — A virtual silent auction and raffle will help support Domestic Violence Services in Umatilla and Morrow counties. The event is being held as part of 2021 National Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
People can register via a link at www.dvs-or.org. The website also provides an opportunity for individuals and businesses to make a donation for the virtual auction. Raffle tickets are $10 each or three for $25 for a chance to win a 5-night stay at the Oasis Resort in Palm Springs, valued at $1,285. Also, “Love Shouldn’t Hurt” T-shirts are available for $20.
Silent auction bidding will open Wednesday, Oct. 27 and closes Tuesday, Nov. 2 at 7 p.m. A Facebook Live drawing will be held for the vacation raffle Nov. 2 at 7:30 p.m.
Domestic Violence Services has served Umatilla and Morrow counties for more than 40 years. It has shelters in Pendleton and Hermiston, as well as advocacy centers in Boardman, Ione and Milton-Freewater.
Its mission is to provide help to all victims and survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, dating violence and stalking. DVS provides safety planning, support groups, training workshops and classes. Services are available in English and Spanish.
In addition to the shelters and advocacy centers, the agency maintains a 24-hour crisis line (800-833-1161).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.