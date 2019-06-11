UMATILLA COUNTY — Domestic Violence Services maintains a “Wish List” on its website. In addition to financial donations, a variety of household items, personal hygiene products and clothing are needed. Current needs include toilet paper, white vinegar (gallon jugs) and 30-gallon trash bags. Donations are tax-deductible.
The nonprofit organization has served Umatilla and Morrow counties for more than 40 years. In addition to shelters in Pendleton and Hermiston, it maintains a 24-hour crisis line (800-833-1161), provides safety planning, life skills classes and other advocacy activities for victims of domestic violence or sexual assault.
Turning Point, a weekly support group, is available for survivors of domestic violence. The groups meet on Wednesdays in Hermiston, and Thursdays in Pendleton. Also, a Spanish-speaking session is available Thursdays in Hermiston. Each of the groups runs from 6-7:30 p.m. Additional information, including location of the groups, is available by contacting Domestic Violence Services.
For information about other services or volunteer opportunities, contact 541-276-3322, volunteer@dvs-or.org or visit www.dvs-or.org.
