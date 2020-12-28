WALLA WALLA, Wash. — Blue Mountain Community Foundation’s Charitable Giving Guide, which has raised over $667,000 so far for nonprofit organizations, will continue to provide up to a 100% match for any donations made to local nonprofits through Dec. 31.
Kol Medina, the foundation’s president and CEO, emphasized the one-time nature of this matching opportunity: “Because of the amazing generosity of Jeff Bezos, who is providing this match through All In WA, people in our community have this one-time opportunity to have their donations doubled as long as their donations are going to nonprofits who use the funds to help the nonprofit itself or our community recover from the pandemic. Please don’t wait. Take advantage of it now!”
Through the foundation’s partnership with All In WA Initiative (allinwa.org), every donation made through the Charitable Giving Guide to nonprofits for COVID-related needs or relief in the foundation’s service area of Walla Walla, Columbia and Garfield counties will receive up to a 100% match. For nonprofit organizations in Oregon, the first $10,000 in donations will be matched through the Foundation’s COVID-19 Response Fund.
The Charitable Giving Guide offers a one-stop shop for donors to select their favorite nonprofits and make one payment through a secure and trusted website. The foundation will handle the rest.
Donors may make contributions by mailing checks to P.O. Box 603, Walla Walla, WA 99362, with the nonprofits to which they are donating noted in the memo line or on a note, or by using a credit card online at https://bit.ly/cgg2020. Donations from retirement accounts or from donor advised funds are allowable; contact the foundation office at 509-529-4371 for instructions.
To qualify for the match, all donations must be made by Dec. 31. Checks may be dropped off at the BMCF office, 22 E. Poplar St., Suite 201, Walla Walla, or must be postmarked by Dec. 31. Credit card gifts will be accepted online until midnight.
Not only is there no charge for participation in the Charitable Giving Guide, the Foundation is covering all processing, administrative, and credit cards fees for every donation so the full amount given goes to the designated organization.
For more information, contact Greer Buchanan, grants manager, at 509-529-4371 or greer@bluemountainfoundation.org.
