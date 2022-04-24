Dancers move to music Saturday, April 23, 2022, at the Doolittle Dance! in the Let'er Buck Room, Pendleton. The event was a fundraiser for the Pendleton Air Museum and honored the 80th anniversary of the Doolittle Raid, an ambitious bombing mission Lt. Col. Jimmy Doolittle led in 1942 with airmen who trained in Pendleton.
Ellen Paulsen and Rylee Duchek stand ready Saturday, April 23, 2022, to greet guests and hand out chocolate cigars and cigarettes at the Doolittle Dance! in the Let'er Buck Room, Pendleton. The event raised funds to help build the Pendleton Air Museum and honored the 80th anniversary of the Doolittle Raid. Lt. Col. Jimmy Doolittle led airmen who trained in Pendleton for a raid on Japan during World War II.
Andy Cary plays saxophone with the band Brass Fire at the Doolittle Dance! on Saturday, April 23, 2022, in the Let'er Buck Room, Pendleton. The event was a fundraiser for the Pendleton Air Museum and honored the 80th anniversary of the Doolittle Raid, an ambitious mission in 1942 to bomb Japan. Lt. Col. Jimmy Doolittle led the raid with airmen who trained in Pendleton.
Dancers move to music from the band Brass Fire at the Doolittle Dance! on Saturday, April 23, 2022, in the Let'er Buck Room, Pendleton. The event raised funds to help build the Pendleton Air Museum and honored the 80th anniversary of the Doolittle Raid. Lt. Col. Jimmy Doolitte led airmen who trained in Pendleton for the raid in World War II to bomb Japan.
Dancers move to music Saturday, April 23, 2022, at the Doolittle Dance! in the Let'er Buck Room, Pendleton. The event was a fundraiser for the Pendleton Air Museum and honored the 80th anniversary of the Doolittle Raid, an ambitious bombing mission Lt. Col. Jimmy Doolittle led in 1942 with airmen who trained in Pendleton.
Ellen Paulsen and Rylee Duchek stand ready Saturday, April 23, 2022, to greet guests and hand out chocolate cigars and cigarettes at the Doolittle Dance! in the Let'er Buck Room, Pendleton. The event raised funds to help build the Pendleton Air Museum and honored the 80th anniversary of the Doolittle Raid. Lt. Col. Jimmy Doolittle led airmen who trained in Pendleton for a raid on Japan during World War II.
Andy Cary plays saxophone with the band Brass Fire at the Doolittle Dance! on Saturday, April 23, 2022, in the Let'er Buck Room, Pendleton. The event was a fundraiser for the Pendleton Air Museum and honored the 80th anniversary of the Doolittle Raid, an ambitious mission in 1942 to bomb Japan. Lt. Col. Jimmy Doolittle led the raid with airmen who trained in Pendleton.
Dancers move to music from the band Brass Fire at the Doolittle Dance! on Saturday, April 23, 2022, in the Let'er Buck Room, Pendleton. The event raised funds to help build the Pendleton Air Museum and honored the 80th anniversary of the Doolittle Raid. Lt. Col. Jimmy Doolitte led airmen who trained in Pendleton for the raid in World War II to bomb Japan.
PENDLETON — Dancers got their swing going Saturday night, April 23, in Pendleton and payed homage to the Doolittle Raiders.
Pendleton Air Museum presented the Doolittle Dance! in the Let 'Er Buck Room. The USO-style event featured 1940s swing music from the band Brass Fire, a no-host bar and hors d'oeuvres.
The event raised funds to help build the air museum and honored the 80th anniversary of the Doolittle Raid., in which Pendleton Field and airmen played central roles.
In America's first offensive action of World War II, 16 B-25 Mitchell medium bombers flew off aircraft carrier USS Hornet to raid Tokyo and other targets on Honshu on that date in 1942.
Pendleton Field was the military base on Pendleton's Airport Hill where most of the 80 airmen trained. Lt. Col. Jimmy Doolittle led the ambitions raid, which was not a military success but did show the U.S. could reach the Japanese mainland and thus served as a major morale booster to the American public.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.