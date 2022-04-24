PENDLETON — Dancers got their swing going Saturday night, April 23, in Pendleton and payed homage to the Doolittle Raiders.

Pendleton Air Museum presented the Doolittle Dance! in the Let 'Er Buck Room. The USO-style event featured 1940s swing music from the band Brass Fire, a no-host bar and hors d'oeuvres.

The event raised funds to help build the air museum and honored the 80th anniversary of the Doolittle Raid., in which Pendleton Field and airmen played central roles.

In America's first offensive action of World War II, 16 B-25 Mitchell medium bombers flew off aircraft carrier USS Hornet to raid Tokyo and other targets on Honshu on that date in 1942.

Pendleton Field was the military base on Pendleton's Airport Hill where most of the 80 airmen trained. Lt. Col. Jimmy Doolittle led the ambitions raid, which was not a military success but did show the U.S. could reach the Japanese mainland and thus served as a major morale booster to the American public.

