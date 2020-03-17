HERMISTON — The Hermiston Downtown District is seeking entries for its 2020 Art Festival.
The show is open to all professional artists from across the region, ages 18 and older. Also, there will be space reserved to display the artwork of students from Hermiston High School.
As people are practicing social distancing due to concerns about coronavirus, this might be the perfect time to focus some time and energy on creative outlets through various art projects.
Only original work that is designed and created by the artist will be exhibited and for sale during the event. Works will be accepted in any media, including two or three dimensional paintings, sculpture, jewelry, wood carving, airbrush, mixed media, drawings, photography, printmaking, metal sculpture and ceramics. With a family-friendly focus, the Hermiston Downtown District reserves the right to refuse work that is deemed inappropriate for the audience.
The registration fee is $25 per artist. The registration is open as long as space is available.
Forms may be delivered or mailed to Lucky Endz Gifts, 239 E. Main St. To be included in advance show publicity, the registration form must be submitted or postmarked by Wednesday, April 15. Registrations will continue to be accepted as long as display space is available.
The 2020 Art Festival is currently scheduled for Saturday, May 16 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in downtown Hermiston. Artwork will be on display in the downtown area, including businesses in the 100-200 blocks of East Main Street and outdoors on the city’s festival street area (Second Street). Artists may designate their preference, with assignments made on a first-come basis. Each artist is responsible to man their own display space or designate someone on their behalf.
Professional artists will be juried based on their body of work presented during the Art Festival and cash prizes will be awarded. A Gold Award ($250), Silver Award ($100) and Bronze Award ($50) will be given. In addition, a People’s Choice Award of $50 will be presented. Student art will also be judged, resulting in five awards of $20 each.
For more information, including a complete list or rules and a registration form, email HermistonDowntown@gmail.com or Mary Corp at marykaycorp29@gmail.com or visit www.facebook.com/Hermistondowntown.
