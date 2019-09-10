HERMISTON — The Hermiston Downtown District is preparing to roll out another new festival with Farm to Junk.
Billed as “Fun for the Whole Family!,” the event is Saturday, Sept. 21 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in downtown Hermiston. With the creation of the festival street area, the local merchants have seized the opportunity to increase traffic in the downtown area by hosting a summer festival series. There is no admission charge.
“It will focus on vintage, old and repurposed stuff. It’s going to be a lot of fun,” said Judy Pederson, Hermiston Downtown District president.
In addition to vintage and craft vendors, food will be available for purchase. Also, there will be a vintage tractor display, an FFA live animal showcase and live music featuring Chace Sherrill of Lexington, Texas.
Also, people are urged to get their “act together” — prize money is up for grabs during a talent show. All ages and all types of family-friendly talent are welcome to enter.
Those planning to participate in the talent show are encouraged to register in advance, said Brandi Howard, downtown district vice president. There is no fee to sign up, which can be done at Lucky Endz Gifts, 239 E. Main St. First place will receive $100, second gets $75 and third, $50.
And it’s not too late to register as a vendor. The fee for a 12-foot by 10-foot space is $40. For an application or more information, stop by Lucky Endz.
And don’t fret, while the summer season is winding down, Harvest Fest is on the horizon. The Oct. 5 event will highlight Hermiston’s bounty with local products, vendors, entertainment, games and food booths.
For more information or to inquire about volunteer opportunities, visit www.facebook.com/hermistondowntown or call 541-667-5026.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.