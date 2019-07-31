HERMISTON — The Hermiston Downtown District invites people to the join the fun while waiting for the parade to get rolling.
The Umatilla County Fair Parade Kick-off event is Saturday from 4-6 p.m. on Hermiston’s festival street. It’s located in front of Hermiston City Hall, 180 N.E. Second St.
The pre-parade function features food vendors and live music by Dallin Puzey. Brandi Howard, Hermiston Downtown District vice president, called Puzey “a crowd favorite in our area.”
A Hermiston native, Puzey writes and performs his own music. In addition, he plays a variety of familiar folk, country, rock and pop songs.
Area residents, Howard said, often start staking out places to view the parade early in the day. The downtown area is always packed with people.
“Main Street is a very popular place to watch the parade,” Howard said. “We thought it was a great idea to preoccupy people and provide a little entertainment.”
The downtown district has been actively promoting the city’s festival street by sponsoring a number of events. This is the second year in a row that they have organized pre-parade activities. The 2018 event, Howard said, was very well-received.
“People loved it,” she said. “You bring your kids down, they get some food or treats, listen to some music, and then enjoy the parade.”
In addition to monthly First Thursday events, other upcoming Hermiston Downtown District activities include the Annual Sidewalk Sale (Aug. 8), MelonFest (Aug. 17), Farm to Junk (Sept. 21) and Harvest Fest (Oct. 5). For more information, to volunteer or serve as a vendor, visit www.facebook.com/hermistondowntown or call 541-667-5026.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.