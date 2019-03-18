HERMISTON — A youth drama program pairs a theatrical workshop experience with a dinner theater production.
Hermiston Parks & Recreation invites youths with a flair for the dramatic to participate in the classes, which will conclude with a murder mystery dinner event. Middle school and high school students will learn more about the history of theater, character building, improvisational skills, set building and costuming. No experience is necessary.
The classes meet Mondays and Wednesdays from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Hermiston Community Center, 415 S. Highway 395. The sessions, which began Monday, continue through mid-May. The cost is $30 for Hermiston residents or $38 for non-residents.
Hermiston Youth Theater will present "Death of a Doornail” Friday, May 17 at 6 p.m. at the community center. Tickets are $20 each, which includes a catered meal.
For more information, visit www.hermistonrecreation.com. To register, call 541-667-5018 or stop by the recreation office at the community center, 415 S. Highway 395.
