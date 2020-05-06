VALE — Drexel H. Foundation is engaging youth and families in the arts, even if it is a virtual contest. A virtual Yard Art Competition, open to all ages throughout the Pacific Northwest, promises $100 cash prizes for first-place winners in four age groups.
"The COVID-19 stay safe at home orders still allow you to do art," said Sandijean Fuson, the foundation's president, in a press release. "Angela Smith won best of show and $100 in our last competition in April. She used sidewalk chalk and other art forms."
The Drexel Foundation has created a Facebook page to get everyone in the Northwest involved. Interested artists are asked to create a form of yard art incorporating the "kindness" theme. Take a "before" picture of the space you are using to create the artwork, and then take an "after" photo. Photos and a registration form should be submitted to the Drexel Foundation at drexelfoundation@gmail.com by June 1, 2020.
Rules for the competition can be found, along with the registration sheet, at www.thedrexelfoundation.org. Age categories are: 4-11, 12-14, 15-19, and 20-up. Each age category's first place entry wins a $100 cash prize, and the Best of Show entry also wins $100 cash.
The yard art can be in any visual format such as paint, sculpture, recycled items, stacked rocks, sidewalk chalk and more. If you don't have a yard, decorate the sidewalk or your home. Be creative! The theme is kindness: kindness to others, kindness to animals, kindness to the world, or whatever kindness means to you. The art must be rated G, and the viewing of this art is “for kids, by kids and with kids in mind."
“We know that our community partners, home schooling parents and teachers are facing challenges and as a nation we are in a unique time with the current health and community 'stay at home' situation,” said Fuson. “We asked what our organization could do and, in consultation with teachers and school administrators to provide some relief to the current challenges we all face, created this free at-home event."
To learn more about Drexel Foundation, visit www.thedrexelfoundation.org.
