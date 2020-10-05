CORVALLIS — Les Schwab Tire Centers of Oregon has partnered with Oregon FFA (formerly known as Future Farmers of America) in a Drive Away Hunger Initiative to help raise as much food and awareness as possible. The initiative will take place the entire month of October.
Les Schwab and Oregon FFa have partnered on the Drive Away Hunger initiative annually since 2015. Each year Oregon FFA members, advisors, volunteers, Les Schwab employees, and partnering stores across Oregon work together to increase the impact of the initiative. Through Saturday, Oct. 31, non-perishable food donations can be dropped at any Les Schwab Tire Center, Wilco, or Grange Coop store.
The timing of this initiative is important; with food banks and pantries gearing up for the upcoming holidays, there is a need for food and monetary donations. Last year the initiative helped raise 580,084 pounds of food, equaling 435,171 meals to help those in need.
With questions or interest in donating a large quantity of food, contact Christa Carlon at ccarlon@oregonffa.com. To learn more about the initiative, visit the Oregon FFA Facebook page and #DriveAwayHunger. To learn more about FFA visit www.oregonffa.com or www.ffa.org.
