MILTON-FREEWATER — The upcoming Encore Drive-In Concert features Florida Georgia Line. The country duo of Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley released their debut single, “Cruise,” in 2012. At the time, it was the best-selling country digital download, remaining on the top of the chart for 24 weeks.
The never-before-seen show was recorded live, exclusively for the one-night only event at drive-ins and outdoor venues, including the M-F Drive-In Theater. Tickets are now on sale for the Saturday, June 12, event. The gates open at 7 p.m. with the concert film being shown at 8 p.m.
The M-F Drive-In Theater is at 84322 Highway 11, Milton-Freewater. The cost is $74 per vehicle, which can have up to six people.
For tickets or more information, click the link on the drive-in's Facebook page. In addition, concert merchandise is available on the ticket website.
