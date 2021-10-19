UMATILLA COUNTY — The winner of the second John F. Walchli Ag Entrepreneurs Award for 2020-2021 is Bob Coleman of Hermiston.
According to a press release from board member Mike Mehren, Coleman has started an agricultural monitoring service using a drone. A 2016 Hermiston High School graduate, Coleman received an agricultural business degree from Oregon State University.
Coleman initially began using the drone as a tool on his parent’s farms until neighbors and others heard about its capabilities. Coleman is able to view crops in about 1/10th the time that it would take a person using a vehicle, Mehren said.
The drone also measures details about a crop that can’t be viewed from a vehicle. It’s equipped with an infrared lens that observes aspects about crops the human eye cannot detect.
Also, Coleman developed a program that converts the raw data into usable information. For instance, the drone is capable of detecting excess water or dry spots, Mehren said, such as from an individual sprinkler head that’s not working. In addition, plant growth and health are monitored as well as weeds, disease or parasites. Fertilizer needs also can be determined.
“The drone is an amazing tool that he has been able to adapt to crop conditions and needs,” Mehren said.
Also receiving recognition for their livestock enterprise were Kellan Smith and Logan Smith. The brothers, who attend middle school in Echo, raise sheep, hogs and cattle on their parent’s Hermiston ranch, Mehren said. They show, sell and purchase animals from all across the Pacific Northwest. The boys raise money for their enterprise by selling locker meat, showing and selling their stock and working on their parent’s ranch.
“They are amazing kids,” Mehren said.
The John F. Walchli Ag Entrepreneurs Award is designed to provide support to young people under the age of 25 living in west Umatilla County to achieve their goal in the agricultural world. It’s based on initiative and drive to succeed rather than academic performance. The winners, Mehren said, can use their award where it is needed, rather than for tuition only.
The award’s namesake, John Walchli, died in September 2018. He began his farming career raising watermelons while attending Stanfield High School.
He and wife, Marge, eventually moved to the Hermiston area, where he expanded his farming operation to include potatoes, asparagus, wheat, alfalfa, cattle and bison. Walchli was known for his generosity to friends and neighbors, and giving back to the community.
For more information about the award, contact Mehren at 541-561-4762 or mehrens@eotnet.net.
