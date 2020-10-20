WALLA WALLA, Wash. — The DEA National Drug Take Back Day, scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 24 in Walla Walla, Washington, Hermiston and La Grande, and Sunday, Oct. 25 in College Place, Washington, allows residents to turn in old prescription or over-the-counter medications at no charge, with no questions asked. The drop-off event is scheduled to run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at all sites.
Drop-off sites on Oct. 24 include the Walla Walla Police Department, 54 E. Moore St.; the Hermiston Police Department, 330 S. First St.; and the La Grande Safeway, 2111 Adams Ave. On Oct. 25, items can be dropped off at the College Place Walmart parking lot, 1700 S.E. Meadowbrook Blvd.
Residents can drop off solid and liquid prescription and over-the-counter medications, and vape pens and e-cigarette products only if the batteries have been removed. Products not accepted include intravenous solutions, injectables, inhalers, syringes, chemotherapy medications, vaping devices that have non-removable batteries, or medical waste.
Due to COVID precautions, there will be no shredding services, and no sharps or computers will be accepted, at the Walla Walla and College Place drop sites.
To find a Take Back collection site nearest you, visit https://apps2.deadiversion.usdoj.gov/NTBI/ntbi.do?_flowId=public-lite-flow.
