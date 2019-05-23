A family-fun event offers everything from a giant inflatable obstacle course and Knockerball to bouncy houses and music.
Coordinated by Leadership Hermiston Class 22, Ducks Race the Rapids offers outdoor fun, while also raising money to support Made to Thrive. The nonprofit organization aims to stop the cycle of child abuse, neglect and poverty by providing access to adventure activities, sports, music and the arts to vulnerable youth.
Ducks Race the Rapids is Saturday, June 1 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Riverfront Park, Orchard Extension Loop, Hermiston. People are encouraged to bring a picnic. Admission to the park is free and tickets for activities will be sold by vendors with a portion of proceeds given to the cause.
Ducks are available at participating businesses — Roger’s Toyota, the Hermiston Chamber of Commerce, Hermiston Parks & Recreation, Atkinson Staffing, Columbia Bank, O’Reillys, the city of Umatilla, Smitty’s Ace Hardware, Umpqua Bank, Umatilla Electric Cooperative and Delish Bistro — for $5, while supplies last. They will be dropped in the river at noon. The person whose ticket matches the duck scooped up first at the finish line wins $1,000. Five other prizes will be given.
Based in Hermiston, Made To Thrive serves more than 200 youths annually. Support is provided by more than 40 volunteers.
For more information about the event, contact Fran Rice, Leadership Hermiston facilitator, at 541-571-7977 or rices@eotnet.net.
