PENDLETON — The artwork of Judith Hedberg-Duff and Scott Duff of Milton-Freewater is featured at the Pendleton Public Library.
The public is invited to an artist’s reception Thursday at 5:30 p.m. at the library, 502 S.W. Dorion Ave., Pendleton. The event includes an artist’s talk at 5:40 p.m.
Judith Hedberg-Duff said printmaking and art have been her longtime loves. She’s been employed as a newspaper illustrator, a freelance graphic designer and taught at art museums, prisons, community colleges, graduate schools and public schools. She has also served as an artist-in-residence.
Scott Duff’s work utilizes photography as a flash of inspiration. Rhythm, color, value, uniqueness, and drama catches his eye. Drawing and painting, he said, adds another dimension to his art.
“The discipline of drawing teaches me spontaneity and quick observation, which is helpful for my photographs,” Duff said.
The exhibit will remain through the end of February. The library is open Monday through Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Friday/Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. It will be closed Jan. 20-21. For more information, call 541-966-0380 or visit www.pendletonlibrary.weebly.com.
