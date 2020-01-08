UMATILLA-MORROW COUNTY — As part of its ongoing mission to educate the community, Domestic Violence Services reminds people that January is National Stalking Awareness Month.
According to the local nonprofit’s January newsletter, stalking behaviors often occur when the victim is still in the relationship. The abuser may keep tabs on the victim or create distance to isolate them from family and friends. Also, the risk of violence may increase for victims after they’ve made a decision to leave their abuser. DVS offers assistance in creating safety plans to help victims.
Domestic Violence Services has served Umatilla and Morrow counties for more than 40 years. The nonprofit organization has shelters in Pendleton and Hermiston, as well as advocacy centers in Boardman, Heppner and Milton-Freewater.
Its mission is to provide help to all victims and survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, dating violence and stalking. DVS provides safety planning, support groups, training workshops and classes. Services are available in English and Spanish.
In addition to the shelters and advocacy centers, the agency maintains a 24-hour crisis line (800-833-1161).
For more information, contact 541-276-3322, 541-567-0424 administrator@dvs-or.org or visit www.dvs-or.org.
