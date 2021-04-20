HERMISTON — Registration is open online for the seventh annual walk "In Her Shoes," beginning at 9 a.m. on Saturday, April 24, and running through noon on the walking path around the Good Shepherd Medical Center campus, 610 N.W. 11th St.
The annual event gives community members a chance to experience the choices facing a domestic violence victim, and serves as a fundraiser for Domestic Violence Services Inc., serving Umatilla and Morrow counties since 1977.
Participants will walk through a series of stations that pose a domestic violence situation and the choices, barriers and decisions victims must face. Those visiting the walk will need a smartphone or tablet to scan QR codes at each station. Bottled water, disinfecting wipes, sanitizer, disposable masks and gloves will be available for all participants, and all transactions will be hands-free.
Visit https://event.auctria.com/19f04aa3-5aef-4c19-9d32-3305c2556b9b/ to register. The $15 registration fee includes a T-shirt, and a mystery goody bag for the first 20 to sign up.
