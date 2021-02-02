PENDLETON — Domestic Violence Services Inc., based in Pendleton but covering Umatilla and Morrow counties, will provide a virtual presentation on teen dating violence on Feb. 24, 2021.
Abusive relationships in adolescence can have serious effects. It can cause victims to be more susceptible to substance abuse, eating disorders, risky sexual behavior and further domestic violence.
Though 82% of parents feel confident that they could recognize the signs if their child was experiencing dating abuse, a majority of parents (58%) could not correctly identify all the warning signs of abuse, according to a DVS press release. One in three girls in the U.S. is a victim of physical, emotional or verbal abuse from a dating partner. More information is available at http://loveisrespect.org.
To register for the presentation, or for more information, email education@dvs-or.org.
