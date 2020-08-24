UMATILLA COUNTY — Domestic Violence Services is an essential service that provides services in Umatilla and Morrow counties to assist survivors of domestic and sexual violence and stalking 24 hours a day while following guidelines regarding COVID-19. In order to support DVS activities and services, the nonprofit is announcing its first ever Virtual Silent Auction. The auction will go live on October 28 and end on November 4. To make the auction a success, donations of baskets are being solicited from businesses and individuals throughout the DVS service area.
Services in both Pendleton and Hermiston have been updated to help maintain recommend social distancing, including the Turning Point Support Group for survivors of domestic violence, a virtual meeting that convenes Thursdays at 6 p.m. Those interested in attending should contact education@dvs-or.org or call 541-276-3322. Silence Breakers, a group for survivors of sexual assault, is also available.
Due to the need to limit in-office services, DVS advocates are using an online platform for meetings. If a face-to-face appointment with an advocate is needed, email advocate@dvs-or.org or call 541-276-3322.
Volunteers are also needed. Online training is available for teaching a Life Skills class, and volunteers are always welcome to assist with clerical tasks, events, or fundraisers. Contact the volunteer administrator at 541-276-3322 or volunteer@dvs-or.org.
For more information, or to donate to the virtual auction, contact DVS at administrator@dvs-or.org, call 541-276-3322, visit the DVS Facebook page, or go to the DVS website at https://sites.google.com/a/domesticviolenceservices-or.org/domestic-violence-services-inc/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.