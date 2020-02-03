UMATILLA COUNTY — The numbers are staggering in regards to adolescents who are victims of dating violence.
National statistics provided by Domestic Violence Services indicate 1 in 3 girls has experienced physical, emotional or verbal abuse from a dating partner; 1 in 10 high school students have been hit, slapped or physically hurt by a boyfriend or girlfriend; and only 33% of the teens in abusive relationships report the abuse.
In an effort to help educate the community, DVS is highlighting that February is Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month. According to the nonprofit organization’s recent newsletter, violent relationships in adolescence can have serious ramifications, including a higher risk for substance abuse and eating disorders. Also, victims of dating violence may engage in promiscuous sexual behavior or experience escalating domestic violence.
In addition to shelters (Pendleton and Hermiston) and advocacy centers (Boardman, Heppner and Milton-Freewater), the agency maintains a 24-hour crisis line (800-833-1161). Other services include safety planning, support groups, parenting classes, discussion groups and life skills training. Agency staff also provide training workshops for community and student education. Speakers are available for businesses, clubs, schools, churches and civic groups.
For more information, contact 541-276-3322, 541-567-0424, administrator@dvs-or.org or visit www.dvs-or.org.
