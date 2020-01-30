PENDLETON — A special Valentine’s Day dinner and dance is planned at the Pendleton Eagles Lodge.
Members and other guests are invited to grab their sweethearts for an evening of food and fun Friday, Feb. 14 at 428 S. Main St. Specializing in tasty grilled meats, Mario's Basque Bar-B-Q will serve dinner from 6-8:30 p.m. Also, live music featuring Steven K and the Bounty Hunters starts at 7 p.m. The group performs familiar country hits and Southern rock music along with their own original songs.
Advance tickets are $20 each and those sold at the door are $25. For more information, call Freda Wyss at 541-379-7306 or the lodge at 541-278-2828.
