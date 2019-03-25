PENDLETON — Eagles Lodge members have gathered up their best yard sale items for an indoor sale Friday through Sunday from 8 a.m to 5 p.m. at the Pendleton Eagles Lodge, 428 S. Main St.
In addition to tables full of great finds at bargain prices, a hot dog and chili dog stand will be open for those wanting to make lunch purchases.
Proceeds benefit lodge functions. For more information, call the Eagles at 541-278-2828.
