Area churches and organizations are getting a jump start on the Easter bunny, offering fun weekend activities to celebrate Easter. Participation is free, unless otherwise noted. Events include:
PENDLETON
Eagles Easter Egg Hunt
•Saturday, 8 a.m. at Til Taylor Park, 700 S.E. Dorion Ave. and at Roy Raley Park, 1205 S.W. Court Ave.
The Pendleton Eagles are taking flight while hiding eggs for area youngsters. Kids from 0-6 years old will hunt at Til Taylor, while ages 6-10 will gather at Roy Raley. Those finding special “golden eggs” will receive an Easter basket. (541-278-2828)
Pendleton Free Methodist Church
•1711 S.W. 44th St.
•Saturday, 10-11 a.m.
A short Easter program will be presented, followed by a community Easter egg hunt. Hunting areas will be designated by age groups, including 0-3, 4-7 and 8-12. Features prizes and lots of candy. (541-276-6015)
HERMISTON
Butte Park
•1245 N.W. Seventh St.
•Friday, 8:15 p.m.
The Easter bunny will hop over to Butte Park for the annual Flashlight Easter Egg Hunt. Sponsored by the Simmons Agency, thousands of filled eggs will be hidden in the dark. Children 10-and-under are invited to bring a flashlight and gather eggs. (541-667-5018).
United Methodist Church
•191 E. Gladys Ave.
•Saturday,7:30-10:30 a.m.
Hop on over for the 32nd annual Peter Rabbit Breakfast. The all-you-can-eat meal features pancakes, sausage, fruit, coffee and juice for $5 (children under 5 are free). In addition, there will be face painting, crafts, an egg hunt and a visit by Peter Rabbit. Money raised goes to Methodist church camp scholarships and Made to Thrive. (541-567-3002).
Hermiston Church of the Nazarene
•1520 W. Orchard Ave.
•Saturday, 10 a.m.
Families with special needs are invited to an Easter egg hunt. The event, which is wheelchair accessible, is designed to offer fun in a supportive environment where parents, siblings and friends may assist. (541-567-3677)
BOARDMAN
Boardman Marina Park
•1 Marine Drive, N.E.
•Saturday, 9:15 a.m.
The event begins with a meet-and-greet with the Easter bunny, face painting and bouncy houses. Bring your smiles for photos with the Easter bunny. There is a suggested donation of $5 for pictures, which helps buy specialized equipment for the Boardman Rural Fire Protection District. The egg hunt starts at 10:30 a.m. and features thousands of eggs hidden in the park. (541-481-3014).
ECHO
Community Easter Egg Hunts
•Downtown Echo
•Saturday, 9 a.m.
The Echo Community Church and Echo Volunteer Fire Department are teaming up to organize Easter egg hunts for different age groups. The hunts are divided up by age groups with infants through age 4 at the church (21 N. Bonanza); ages 5-7 at George Park (North Dupont Street) and ages 8-12 on the Echo High School football field (600 Germone St.) (541-376-8108)
HEPPNER
Market Fresh Foods
•238 N. Main St.
•Saturday, 8 a.m.
Entries for the Easter coloring contest are due Friday. First place prizes $10 gift cards, which will be awarded in several age groups from preschool to sixth grade. Also, children ages 12-and-under can participate in the Saturday Easter egg hunt. Coloring contest prizes will be awarded at the conclusion of the hunt. (541-676-9614)
Heppner City Park
•500 block N. Main St.
•Saturday, 9 a.m.
Children 12-and-under are invited to an Easter egg hunt sponsored by the Heppner Elks Lodge. The Easter bunny arrives at 9 a.m. and the hunt begins at 10 a.m. (541-676-9181)
IONE
Ione City Park
•West Main Street
•Saturday, 10 a.m.
A community Easter egg hunt for ages 0 through fourth grade are invited to participate. (541-422-7414)
IRRIGON
Irrigon Marina Park
•430 Eighth St. N.E.
•Saturday, 11 a.m.
The Community Easter EGGtravaganza offers fun for infants and children up through fifth grade. (541-922-3054)
MILTON-FREEWATER
Yantis Park
•Second and DeHaven streets
•Saturday, 9 a.m.
Children are invited to an Easter egg hunt sponsored by the Milton Freewater Rotary and Kiwanis clubs. It’s open to ages 0 to 10.
PILOT ROCK
Community Easter Egg Hunts
•Saturday, 9 a.m.
The Pilot Rock Downtown Association is hosting egg hunts for four age groups, including babes in arms, ages 2-4, 5-7 and 8-10. People should gather at Pilot Rock Elementary School, 200 Vern McGowan Drive, and at the nearby City Park. (541-443-2811)
STANFIELD
Coe Park
•West Coe Avenue
•Saturday, 10 a.m.
Kids up to age 12 are invited to a community Easter egg hunt. Coordinated by Stanfield Moose Lodge #920, the event features lots of eggs and some special prizes. Volunteer opportunities are still available. (541-449-3304)
UMATILLA
Nugent Park
•725 Eighth St.
•Friday, 8 p.m.
A Flashlight Easter Egg Hunt will offer kids ages 12-and-under a chance to search in the dark. Be sure to bring a flashlight and an Easter basket. (541-922-3226).
