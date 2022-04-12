After a couple of off years for the Easter bunny, things are starting to hop along. Churches, municipalities, fraternal organizations and service clubs throughout the region are springing forward with Easter activities.
Participation is free, unless otherwise noted. Area events include:
PENDLETON
Eagles Easter Egg Hunt
• Saturday, 9 a.m.
• Pioneer Park, 400 N.W. Despain Ave.
• Roy Raley Park, 1205 S.W. Court Ave.
Sponsored by Pendleton Eagles Lodge No. 28, kids will be soaring with excitement — children 0-6 will gather at Roy Raley Park and kids 6-10 at Pioneer Park (541-278-2828).
The Easter Bunny is Coming
• Saturday, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
• May Park, 180 S.E. Isaac Ave.
It’s a snap for some picture-perfect moments — no reservations are required. Just show up and get in line. The cost is $10 for up to three digital photos (541-310-8302).
HERMISTON
Flashlight Easter Egg Hunt
• Friday, 8 p.m.
• Butte Park, 1245 N.W. Seventh St.
The Easter bunny won’t be getting any sleep this spring as he’s busy scattering thousands of filled eggs at Butte Park. Bring your own basket and flashlight to hunt for Easter eggs in the dark. The free event, coordinated by Hermiston Parks & Recreation, is sponsored by Rogers Toyota of Hermiston. Parents may accompany their kids but children 10 and under should gather their own eggs (541 667-5018).
Living Faith Church
• Sunday, 9 a.m. & 11 a.m.
• 1611 Diagonal Blvd.
The church welcomes families to celebrate with them during Easter morning worship. Free Easter baskets for all kids through fifth grade.
Hermiston Christian Center
• Sunday, April 17, 10 a.m.
• 1825 W. Highland Ave.
The church invites people to their Easter gathering. An Easter egg hunt will follow the service for children (541-567-3480).
ADAMS
Community Easter Egg Hunt
• Saturday, 10 a.m.
• Adams City Park, Main Street.
(541-566-3038, library@cityofadamsoregon.us).
BOARDMAN
Easter Egg Hunt
• Friday, 3 p.m.
• First Baptist Church, 200 Willow Fork Drive.
All ages are welcome and people don’t have to attend the church to join in the fun (541-481-9437).
Community Easter Egg Hunt
• Saturday, 10 a.m. ages 12 and under.
• Boardman Marina Park, 1 Marine Drive, N.E.
Kids ages 12 and under are invited to hunt for eggs (541-481-3014).
Underwater Easter Egg Hunt
• Saturday, 1-2 p.m.
• Boardman Pool and Recreation Center, 311 N.E. Olson Road.
Get ready to take a plunge. Participants 0-17 will be separated by age groups. Advance registration ($5 per person) is required. Parents/guardians must be in the water with children under 9 — there is no fee for them (541-616-1050 or recinfo@boardmanparkandrec.com).
ECHO
Community Easter Egg Hunts
• Saturday, 9 a.m.
• Downtown Echo.
The Echo Community Church and Echo Fire Department teamed up to organize Easter egg hunts for different age groups. Infants through age 4 at the church, 21 N. Bonanza; ages 5-7 at George Park, Bonanza and Dupont streets; and ages 8-12 on the Echo High School football field, 600 Gerone St. (541-376-8108, 541-376-8580).
IRRIGON
Easter with the Moose Lodge
• Saturday, 10 a.m. to noon.
• 220 N.E. Third St.
Irrigon Moose Lodge 2486 and Chapter 2144 is hiding plastic eggs filled with candy and maybe some surprises (541-922-1802).
Community Easter EGG-stravaganza
• Saturday, 11 a.m.
• Irrigon Marina Park, 430 Eighth St. N.E.
Coordinated by Family Worship Center for infants and children (541-922-3054).
MILTON-FREEWATER
Community Easter Egg Hunt
• Saturday, 9 a.m.
• Yantis Park, 200 DeHaven Street.
The Milton-Freewater Kiwanis Club invites kids to join them. (www.facebook.com/mfkiwanisclub).
PILOT ROCK
Community Easter Egg Hunts
• Saturday, 9 a.m.
• 200 Vern McGowan Drive.
From babes in arms through students in fifth grade, participants should gather at Pilot Rock Elementary School and at the nearby Pilot Rock City Park. Candy and donations can be dropped off at Pilot Rock City Hall (541-443-2811).
STANFIELD
Community Easter Egg Hunt
• Saturday, 10 a.m.
• Coe Park, West Coe Avenue.
Stanfield Moose Lodge No. 920 invites kids up to age 12 to participate. The hunt features lots of color-dyed eggs and plastic eggs with special prizes (541 449-3304).
UMATILLA
Flashlight Easter Egg Hunt
• Friday, 8 p.m.
• Nugent Park, 500 Eighth St.
Hosted by Umatilla Parks and Recreation, participants need to bring their own basket and flashlight (541-922-3226, hannah@umatilla-city.org).
