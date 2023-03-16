PENDLETON — The Pacific Power Foundation announced a slate of grants to support Eastern Oregon arts and culture organizations, donating more than $164,000 across the three states it serves.
The Arts Council of Pendleton, the Oregon East Symphony, Oregon’s Alpenfest, the Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, Fishtrap Inc. and Inland Northwest Musicians each will receive a grant for $16,000.
The foundation announced the grants Wednesday, March 15, in a press release, saying, "Arts and cultural organizations play an essential role in maintaining healthy and resilient communities."
“These groups foster creative expression, inspire young minds, nurture well-being, and help us look at the world in new ways,” Lori Wyman, Pacific Power regional business manager said. “We’re honored to support the incredible work they are doing.”
The grants are intended to help fund projects ranging from Shakespeare performances with American Sign Language interpretation to free music events and youth-centric programming that engages diverse youth in public art projects.
The grants are one of Pacific Power’s four annual grant cycles.
Reporter for the East Oregonian, originally from Miami, Florida, spent the last several years in Tokyo, Japan. Speaks English, French, and a bit of Japanese. Focused on local news, profiles, and food reporting. Passionate about aviation.
