PENDLETON — The Eastern Oregon Climate Change Coalition, or EOC3, recently announced it received nearly $2,000 in grant funding from Wildhorse Foundation to continue its program of climate change education for Eastern Oregon.
EOC3 is a nonprofit that aims to provide scientific information about climate change to the public and began providing monthly Climate Conversations in March 2018. Topics included wildfire susceptibility, wine production and global pathogens and infectious diseases. The meetings were usually at a local pub or Blue Mountain Community College. As public interest increased, organizers needed technology to allow them to record and broadcast live sessions and make it easier for individuals to take part.
“We appreciate Wildhorse Foundation’s support of our educational efforts," EOC3 Chair Dave Powell said in a press release. "This funding will allow us to reach a broader audience than we could before."
The grant made it possible for the coalition to acquire a video camera, recording equipment and accessories so it can post recorded sessions to its Facebook page and website.
“Broadcasting monthly programs allows eastern Oregon residents to gather in different locations and share a program together,” said Powell.
Residents in Boardman, Heppner, Hermiston, La Grande, Enterprise and Walla Walla also expressed interests in EOC3 programs but were not able to attend. With the new technology, according to the press release, there is no limit to who can participate.
For more information about Eastern Oregon Climate Change Coalition, visit www.facebook.com/EasternOregonClimateChangeCoalition or contact the coalition directly at eastoregonclimatechange@gmail.com.
