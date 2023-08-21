EOFF ranks among ‘Coolest Film Festivals’

Filmmaker Kat Hunt outside The Granada Theatre during the 2016 Eastern Oregon Film Festival in La Grande. EOFF on Aug. 11, 2023, announced the selections for 14th festival, which runs Oct. 19-21

 Brandon Harris/Contributed Photo, File

LA GRANDE — Eastern Oregon Film Festival has opened the curtain on its selection of films for this year’s event.

EOFF on Aug. 11 announced 44 films made the final cut — 31 short narratives and documentaries, seven feature narratives and six feature documentaries.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.