LA GRANDE — Eastern Oregon University recently announced that its 2022 fall term dean’s list included 572 students.
To receive the academic recognition, a grade point average of 3.5 or higher must be earned while completing a minimum of 12 hours of graded coursework. Local students honored and their fields of study are:
PENDLETON — Catherine Barkley, business, business administration; Kaylee Cope, business, business administration; Justin Duso, science, technology, math, health science, sustainable rural systems; Jack Hess, arts, humanities, social science, art; Zoe Jones, science, technology, math, health science, mathematics; Riley Kelm, education, elementary education; Kyndra Nelson, arts, humanities, social science, English/writing; Jacob Reyburn, arts, humanities, social science, history; Cooper Roberts, business, fire services administration; Jillian Samp, education, multidisciplinary studies; Jakob Solomon, business, business administration; Blake Swanson, science, technology, math, health science, health and human performance; Anna Williams, business, business administration.
HERMISTON — Callie Ann Hoeft, business, business administration; Alan Humphrey, science, technology, math, health science, computer science; Andrew James, business, accounting, economics; Martha Jimenez Rodriguez, arts, humanities, social science, anthropology/sociology; Hayden Larson, education, multidisciplinary studies; Anna Lemmon, education, elementary education; Kylee McClure, education, multidisciplinary studies; Anani Medina, education, multidisciplinary studies; Jennifer Morgan, business, accounting; Joshua Roberts, arts, humanities, social science, history; Aaron Roman, arts, humanities, social science, english/writing.
ATHENA — Anastasia Jensen, arts, humanities, social science, history; Megan Phillips, arts, humanities, social science, English/writing; William Winslow, science, technology, math, health science, computer science.
BOARDMAN — Veronica Alvarez Frias, science, technology, math, health science, computer programming, computer science; Lesly Anzora, science, technology, math, health science, psychology; Dominic Epkey, science, technology, math, health science, psychology; Edgar Guzman, agriculture (OSU), general studies-exploratory; Jose Puerta, business, business administration; Johana Sepulveda Vieyra, arts, humanities, social science, anthropology/sociology.
HEPPNER — Linsey Mitchell, science, technology, math, health science, psychology; Hunter Nichols, science, technology, math, health science, biology.
IRRIGON — Ashley Aguilera, business, accounting; Adrian Roa, business, business administration.
MILTON-FREEWATER — Bianca Garcia, education, elementary education; Alexis Pio, science, technology, math, health science, computer science; Mckenna Stallings, arts, humanities, social science, art.
PILOT ROCK — Ellie Lankford, education, multidisciplinary studies; Olivia Warner, education, multidisciplinary studies.
UMATILLA — Daisy Nava, business, business administration; Guy Parke, science, technology, math, health science, general studies-exploratory; Arrik Russell, arts, humanities, social science, history; Leah Yarbrough, arts, humanities, social science, music.
EOU congratulates each of the students and acknowledges their dedication to academic excellence. For more information, visit www.eou.edu.
