ECHO — The Echo Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch opened Saturday, Oct. 1, for its seventh year.
“Our mission at Echo Corn Maze has always been to provide a fun, family friendly, safe environment,”
Echo Corn Maze started when Gina and Bob Tyhuis adopted Brent in October 2016. They wanted to add to the community they lived in and saw the maze as an opportunity to teach others about agriculture. Today it’s still a family affair with help from local friends and family.
Gina Tyhuis, owner of the Echo Corn Maze, said in a press release this year the maze design is dedicated to raising funds for Echo local Natalie Lapp, who has breast cancer. Lapp was hospitalized in early July from complications and has only just been able to come home this month.
Her family has set up an online account at gofundme.com/f/support-natalies-fight-against-cancer to raise funds to help deal with the financial burdens that come from cancer treatment.
The Echo Corn Maze is 8 acres and takes approximately one hour to complete. For children, there is the much smaller Straw Bale Maze, or Mini Corn Maze. Children also can spend hours digging though the kernels in the Corn Crib or finding the perfect pumpkin in the patch. There also are “Kiddie Carts” for those up to 6 years, a zip line and tunnel mazes.
“This year we have added a variety of sunflowers to wander in also,” according to the press release.
Admission is $10 for the Echo Corn Maze, the Corn Crib, the Mini Corn Maze, the Straw Bale Maze and tunnels. $12 for the all-day pass or Field of Screams events. The zip line and Kiddie Carts are $1 per ride.
The corn maze is open Fridays 2-10 p.m., Saturdays 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sundays 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays are for school field trips and group visits.
The Echo Corn Maze’s special events include the Field of Screams or haunted maze section Oct 15 , 22, 28 and 29, 7-9 p.m. Tickets are $12 and include all general admission features. Local food trucks will be onsite during the haunt dates.
There is a reduced admission of $5 on the Fridays of Oct, 7, 14, and 21, 2-6 p.m.
Roger Pope, of Boardman, will be carving pumpkins, and there will be face painting Oct. 9, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The maze also will have “K9 Day” on Oct. 20 with the Pendleton Animal Welfare Shelter onsite with adoptable dogs and taking donations from their wishlist. “Well behaved dogs on a leash are welcome for no additional charge,” according to the press release.
