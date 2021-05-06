ECHO — The Echo FFA plant sale, which began Wednesday, May 5, continues through the weekend. Items available for purchase include bedding flowers, perennials, hanging baskets, assorted herbs and vegetable starts.
Sale hours are Thursday from 4-6:30 p.m.; Friday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.; and Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon. The event is being held in the greenhouse, which is located behind the school. Those who come on Thursday should watch for students and buses in the area. People are reminded to wear a mask and adhere to social distancing.
For more information, visit www.facebook.com/echo.ffa.
