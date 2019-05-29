ECHO — People looking for volunteer opportunities might consider the Echo Rural Fire Department.
The fire department is seeking a few people who are available to respond to incidents during weekdays. Meetings are held the first and third Thursday of each month at 7 p.m. at the fire hall, 301 Main St., Echo.
For more information about joining the team, call Delbert Gehrke at 541-571-2747 or Janie Enright at 541- 969-8981.
