ECHO — The Echo City Wide Yard Sale & Flea Market is bringing the community together with numerous yard sales in town and a fun flea market centralized around George Park.
The event is Saturday, May 1, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Signups for the yard sale advertisement and flea market are available at Butter Creek Coffee, Wild Bleu Yonder, Echo City Hall and the H & P Cafe. The last day to register to be included in the advertising is Monday, April 26.
Flea Market vendor spaces is on a first-come basis on the day of the market. The 15-by-15 space fee is $20, payable to Butter Creek Coffee House or Wild Bleu Yonder. The money collected goes to advertising the event and city permit/rental fees. For questions, call 541-376-5540 or 541-571-0080.
