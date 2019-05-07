ECHO — The Echo Kiwanis Club is hosting a Cleanup Day.
The event is Saturday, May 18 beginning at 8:30 a.m. Club members will collect yard debris and other trash and garbage. However, regular trash and garbage must be separated from lawn debris in order to be picked up.
To have debris removed, residents need to call city clerk Peggy Haines at 541-376-8411. Those calling will be asked for their name and address, which will be passed on to the Kiwanis.
