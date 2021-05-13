ECHO — Produce, vendors, entertainment, community displays, food trucks, kids’ games and family fun will be featured during the Echo Market.
The event will kick off for the season Saturday, June 5, from 4-7 p.m. at Fort George Park, South Dupont and Bridge streets. The market will take place the first and third Saturday of each month .
For more information about being a vendor, hosting a food, community or display booth or being featured as an entertainer, contact Teres at 541-720-0831, Amanda at 541-701-1531 or email myechomarket@gmail.com. The vendor sales booths are $12 each market or $85 for the season. Community and display booths are free. Money for the booth fees will be donated to the Echo Heritage Association.
