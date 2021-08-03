ECHO — The Aug. 7 Echo Market has been canceled to allow people to participate in the Umatilla County Fair parade. The next market will be Saturday, Aug. 21, from 4-7 p.m. at Fort George Park, on South Dupont and Bridge streets, Echo.
People can pick up produce, arts and craft items and home-based business products. In addition, the event features entertainment and games for children. Also, the market helps support the Echo Heritage Association by donating the vendor booth fees.
The market is typically held the first and third Saturday of the month until October. For updates, visit www.facebook.com/myechomarket.
The vendor sales booths are $12 each market and community and display booths are free. For more information, call Teres at 541-720-0831, Amanda at 541-701-1531 or email myechomarket@gmail.com.
