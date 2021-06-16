ECHO — Produce, vendors, food, entertainment and games for the kids are featured during this weekend’s Echo Market.
The event is Saturday, June 19, from 4-7 p.m. at Fort George Park, South Dupont and Bridge streets. The market is available the first and third Saturday of each month. The relaxing event offers family-friendly fun and a chance to catch up with your neighbors.
For more information, including to set up as a vendor, or hosting a food, community or display booth or being featured as an entertainer, call Teres at 541-720-0831, Amanda at 541-701-1531 or email myechomarket@gmail.com. The vendor sales booths are $12 each market and community and display booths are free. Money collected for booth fees benefit the Echo Heritage Association.
