ECHO — Food, drinks, scary movies, live music and kids’ activities (including pumpkin painting, thanks to a donation from Bellinger Farms) are all featured during Echo OktoberFest.
The event serves as a fundraiser for the Echo Kiwanis Club. President Michael Duffy said net proceeds will be used for community service efforts, such as the old St. Peter’s Catholic Church restoration fund and the scholarship grant awards program for local students.
The OktoberFest celebration is Saturday beginning at 3 p.m. in downtown Echo. Pre-sale tickets are $20, which includes a $5 bonus token. They are available at H&P Cafe, Columbia Bank, Community Bank and Echo Ridge Cellars.
Duffy encourages people to head to Echo earlier in the day and enjoy a variety of activities. A mule team taxi wagon will provide free transportation around town during daylight hours. Visitors can take in the Echo Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch or head to Echo Ridge Cellars.
Also, prior to the festival, get a rare peek inside of the old Catholic church during an open house from noon to 2 p.m. at 33208 Marble St. Constructed in 1913, the St. Peter’s building was deconsecrated in 1996 and donated to the Fort Henrietta Foundation by the Diocese of Baker.
It was added to the National Register of Historic Places on Aug. 28, 1997. After having sat empty for more than 20 years, in recent years volunteers with the Kiwanis and Fort Henrietta Foundation have made efforts to spruce up the structure.
Beer, brats, burgers and hot dogs will be plentiful during Echo OktoberFest. Also, Pepsi products and Echo Ridge wines will be available.
Standard Deviation, a La Grande-based band, will crank things up from 6:30-9:30 p.m. They play a variety of classic blues, rock and country music. The evening also features a raffle, silent auction and baked goods sale — all under tents with campfires.
“Rain or shine, it’s a great time for getting together,” Duffy said.
For more information, contact Duffy (541-303-5730), Tonia Barzee (541-571-7910), Phyllis Shovelski (541-379-6992), Chris Bettencourt (541-571-1472) or echokiwanis@centurytel.net.
