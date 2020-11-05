ECHO — A traditional Thanksgiving dinner will be served Saturday, Nov. 21, from noon to 2 p.m. at Echo Community Church, 21 N. Bonanza St.
The dinner is free to the public, but limited seating is available, and to-go dinners may be picked up.
For more information, call Jerry Gaunt at 541-571-4419.
